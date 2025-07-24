The Tourism and Hospitality Minister says the “Everyone Must Go!” campaign exceeded its target of bringing 6750 additional Australians to New Zealand over autumn.

Louise Upston, who announced the campaign in February alongside Christopher Luxon, called it a “winner” as she claimed its controversial slogan had stirred up interest in New Zealand across the Tasman, contributing to a rise in visitor numbers.

The campaign raised eyebrows at home and overseas, with some outlets reporting it to be tone-deaf as the country dealt with record emigration numbers.

But it appears to have worked, with Upston revealing nearly 8000 extra Australian visitors had pumped an estimated $22 million into the economy – $5m more than was initially targeted.

“Tourism NZ stats released to me show it delivering an additional 7981 visitors to smash its initial forecasts,” Upston said.