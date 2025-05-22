International flights return to Hamilton Airport next month. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer
International flights will return to Hamilton Airport after a 13-year hiatus. Danielle Zollickhofer checks out the upgraded terminal before travellers start checking in.
It’s almost time for Hamilton Airport’s first international boarding call since 2012 - and the airport is more than ready.
An empty duty-free space, a bit of sawdust, and no queues in front of the customs or security check are the only hints that there are still a couple of weeks to go until the airport’s new chapter starts.
Waikato Regional Airport chief executive Mark Morgan said the team was excited to see the Jetstar flights from Hamilton to Sydney lift off on June 16.
The first service from and to Sydney will take place on June 16. Going forward, this will operate four days a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
The first service from and to the Gold Coast will take place on June 18. Going forward, this will operate three days a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
The aircraft used will be a 188-seater A320 Neo.
Jetstar, a subsidiary of Qantas, will become the fourth airline using Hamilton Airport. Other carriers include Air New Zealand, Sunair and Originair.
Morgan said the services would bring benefits to the Waikato, including a $45m economic boost per year, 60 new airport-based jobs and 100,000 more passengers per year using Hamilton Airport, on top of 360,000 passengers already handled.
Australian visitors currently account for 19% of international visitor spend in the Waikato.