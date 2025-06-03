This was also at 86% of pre-pandemic levels when compared with 3.87 million for the year ending March 2019.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the recent result is positive for a stronger economy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the results show just how important the sector is to unleashing economic growth in New Zealand.

“In real terms, that means more bookings in our restaurants, more reservations at local accommodation and visitor experience providers, more people visiting our regions and attractions, more jobs being created across the country, and an overall stronger economy,” Upston said.

“The growth in visitor numbers and spending is very encouraging but there is still more work to do to ensure tourism and hospitality can really thrive.”

Who spent what

Australians remained the largest total spenders, with Aussie visitors spending $3.5b over the year, up by 1%.

Asian visitors were the second-largest at $1.9b. A 15% increase in total spending by tourists from the US has moved it up the rankings to third, with $1.8b spent over the year.

Visitors from Germany had the highest median spend, up 5% to $6617 from 2024. Australians spent the least per visitor at $1986, up 1% compared with 2024.

A higher median spend per visitor generally correlates with the length of visit; the longer the visit, the greater the overall spend per visitor.

In terms of the highest daily spending, visitors from the US spent the most at $372 per day, up 9% compared with 2024.

Visitors from China came in second, spending $368 and both Asia and Australia (up 7% from 2024) averaged $300 per day.

The UK had the lowest median daily spend at $204, although this increased by 15% compared to 2024.

The median length of stay by visitors remained the same at 10 days, similar to 2024. German visitors stayed the longest, with a median length of stay of 28 days, followed by other European visitors at 21 days.

Spending on accommodation also increased, with the total visitor spend on accommodation reaching $3.1b, an increase of 10% from $2.9b for the year ending March 2024.

While the result is positive, Upston said the Government’s $20.4m Tourism Boost package announced earlier this year will help drive visitor numbers.

“New Zealand is open for business, and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful country,” Upston added.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.