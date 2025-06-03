Advertisement
NZ tourism spending rebounds to $12.2b but it remains below pre-Covid levels

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for Tourism Louise Upston attended Trenz earlier this year, as the international tourism business event aims to boost tourism growth.

Spending by international tourists has jumped 9.2% in the last year to $12.2 billion but still remains below pre-Covid times, according to the latest International Visitor Survey.

The survey results for the year ended March 2025 show the sector retained its status as the second-largest export earner behind dairy ($21.8b)

