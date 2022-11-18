Voyager 2022 media awards

Bay of Plenty Times

Working from home becomes 'trendy' new way of life post Covid-19

Zoe Hunter
By
11 mins to read
The "culture shift" towards remote working has seen internet data usage across the region climb nearly 70 per cent in some areas. Photo / Getty Images

Pat Polharn has gone from stressed to "stress-free" after embracing the "trendy" work-from-home lifestyle.

The 54-year-old beautician had two public-facing businesses before the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

But after two years of struggling to keep the

