“How I got from looking down to upside down, I don’t know. The next part I remember is the tractor had landed on my pelvis. I was looking up at it, lying on the track, and the tractor is having a lie down on me.”

CCFP Rob treating Peter. Photo / Philips Search & Rescue Trust

Somehow, the tractor must have thrown Peter down a short incline, fallen and landed on top of him, crushing his pelvis. Alone and far from help, he tried to dig himself out, gouging his fingers into the thick, muddy clay.

But his hips had been severely crushed by the heavy tractor. There was no way Peter could get out.

As time went by, he grew steadily colder and lost all feeling in his legs and hands.

One hour became two, then three.

An aerial view of the accident site. Photo / Philips Search & Rescue Trust

“My son was expecting twins in January. There I was, lying under this tractor thinking, I’ve got to stay alive to see my grandkids.”

When Peter didn’t come back for lunch, Judith became increasingly worried. She went to look for him, following the tractor tracks in the mud.

When she discovered Peter under the tractor, she was horrified. She raced up the hill to get cellphone reception and dialled 111.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Philips Search & Rescue Trust

The Tauranga-based Aerocool Rescue Helicopter arrived within a few minutes.

“We got there just in time. It was an absolute team effort to get Peter to where we wanted him to be,” said critical care flight paramedic Rob.

“As you might know, there are lots of things that can go wrong with a crush accident. Peter had dangerously low blood pressure, oxygen levels and body temp, and was in grave danger.

Peter and Judith. Photo / AKCreative

“But thanks to the swift arrival of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew, Peter had a chance … a fighting chance."

When Peter woke up later in hospital, he recalls thinking, “Oh well, that’s good. I’ve made it. It was close. What your boys and girls have done in the rescue helicopter, I’m eternally grateful for it.”

It was a long recovery, but Peter worked hard in rehab and managed to leave hospital on his own two feet.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter is supported by public donations, collected via give.rescue.org.nz

- Content contributed by the Philips Search & Rescue Trust