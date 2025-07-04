Lying crushed under a tractor for hours, all Peter could think about was staying alive to see his grandkids.
“I had a 20% chance of surviving, apparently. It was that close. I was lying there under the tractor thinking, ‘Maybe this is it,’” said farmer Peter, who did not wanthis surname published, reflecting on his accident in late 2023.
On a cold and blustery day, he went to feed out silage on their remote farm in Mangakino, north of Taupō. He had told his partner, Judith, he’d only be an hour.
However, a short while later, the silage wagon he was towing got stuck in mud then caught on a gate. Peter turned and tried to unhook the wagon to get it loose.
“How I got from looking down to upside down, I don’t know. The next part I remember is the tractor had landed on my pelvis. I was looking up at it, lying on the track, and the tractor is having a lie down on me.”
Somehow, the tractor must have thrown Peter down a short incline, fallen and landed on top of him, crushing his pelvis. Alone and far from help, he tried to dig himself out, gouging his fingers into the thick, muddy clay.
But his hips had been severely crushed by the heavy tractor. There was no way Peter could get out.
As time went by, he grew steadily colder and lost all feeling in his legs and hands.
One hour became two, then three.
“My son was expecting twins in January. There I was, lying under this tractor thinking, I’ve got to stay alive to see my grandkids.”
When Peter didn’t come back for lunch, Judith became increasingly worried. She went to look for him, following the tractor tracks in the mud.
When she discovered Peter under the tractor, she was horrified. She raced up the hill to get cellphone reception and dialled 111.
The Tauranga-based Aerocool Rescue Helicopter arrived within a few minutes.
“We got there just in time. It was an absolute team effort to get Peter to where we wanted him to be,” said critical care flight paramedic Rob.
“As you might know, there are lots of things that can go wrong with a crush accident. Peter had dangerously low blood pressure, oxygen levels and body temp, and was in grave danger.
“But thanks to the swift arrival of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew, Peter had a chance … a fighting chance."
When Peter woke up later in hospital, he recalls thinking, “Oh well, that’s good. I’ve made it. It was close. What your boys and girls have done in the rescue helicopter, I’m eternally grateful for it.”