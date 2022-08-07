It's great news to hear 100 cruise ships are scheduled to dock in the Bay of Plenty over the summer, writes Michele Hunter. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Never have I appreciated international travel more than out the other side of a global pandemic.

I was like a 6-year-old kid on Christmas Eve as I packed my bag for a recent trip to Fiji.

From the park & ride bus trip at Auckland Airport, to the longish queue for Customs – I loved it all and embraced duty free like never before.

If Covid has taught us anything, it's not to take life as we know it for granted.

Pre 2020, I certainly took open borders for granted - along with open schools and businesses, visiting friends and family, and all the other things that disappeared almost overnight.

But the sudden disappearance of something valuable always makes you appreciate it more when it returns.

Back in 2020 cruise ships were hailed 'super-spreader' hot-spots, frequented by the most vulnerable of travellers. It was hard to imagine the industry recovering from such a blow.

Which is why it's great news to hear 100 cruise ships are scheduled to dock in the Bay of Plenty over the summer, with the first arriving in October.

Cruising is well and truly back.

International visitors, in the mood for spending, will flood the port once more and retail, hospitality and tourism businesses, who have battled through dark times, are eagerly preparing to welcome them.

For Kiwis, buying tickets to concerts and booking accommodation can finally be done with confidence again – without the fear of impending cancellation and partial compensation.

Heck, Elton John even claims he truly is coming back to finish his NZ tour and honour the tickets I bought years ago.

When the winter rain finally stops, summer will be a chance to appreciate the things that add a pop of joy to a busy week. The celebration you've been looking forward to, the trip away – any of the social or leisure events that provide the much-needed balance in life.

Covid was like a giant re-set button.

It reminded us to value the best bits in life. The chance to spend time face-to-face with family and friends, enjoy events and travel.

For the business world, it was a wake-up call about the need to embrace new technology and it's massively changed the way Kiwis work – for the better.

The shift towards flexible work hours, working from home and dropping geographical barriers was sped up by the arrival of Covid. Business became survival of the flexible.

It's now common place for Kiwis nationwide to work some of their week from home, which reduces congestion on the roads and improves efficiency.

Covid has pushed us to step outside our comfort zones while speeding up the uptake of technologies in business.

It's spread into other areas of life too.

Pre-Covid the concept of a phone consultation with your GP was unheard of – now it's a handy alternative to fighting traffic, finding a park and lost time reading old magazines in the waiting room.

I still have a 50 per cent success rate when shopping online but at least the payment options are vast, shipping is cheap and returns made easy. Online shopping boomed while the bricks and mortar stores were closed.

Websites were honed, blog posts written, and information shared – if you weren't telling your businesses story well online, it wasn't being heard.

All of these changes would have probably happened eventually, but Covid meant it wasn't optional and for a lot of businesses it has resulted in increased profitability and employee satisfaction, as well as the ability to be dynamic.

Some have also taken the chance to make changes and improvements they never would have prioritised or diversify their offering in order to survive.

I was well into adulthood before experiencing a global life-changing event, but the next generation won't live in the same unpreparedness I did.

They will always be thankful the borders are open when they want to travel, because they will remember that time they weren't.

Their ability to work will never be tied to a physical location and that's a great thing.

While Covid was a challenge for everyone – it's also taught us that the status quo, no matter how long it's existed, is not a given and it's best to be prepared for that fact.

Michele Hunter is a local business owner, mum of two school-age children and a former Bay of Plenty Times chief reporter. She is Tauranga born and bred - with opinions on most things. You'll often find her by the water – sea or lake - enjoying all this great region has to offer.