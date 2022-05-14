Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Michele Hunter: Criminals don't have much to lose when committing crimes

5 minutes to read
It may not be the best course of action to punish a child like an adult. But if they are free to commit adult crimes, against adults, where's the justice for victims?, writes Michele Hunter. Photo / Getty Images

It may not be the best course of action to punish a child like an adult. But if they are free to commit adult crimes, against adults, where's the justice for victims?, writes Michele Hunter. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

Victim of theft is not a title anyone wants to procure during their lifetime – let alone while we are all navigating a pandemic.

It's not a badge of honour or an enjoyable yarn

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.