At 15 years old, she lost her boyfriend to suicide.

“The pain was overwhelming, and I turned to alcohol to cope,” Norton said.

She stopped going to school and hung out with the wrong people.

Her brother got her a job at McDonald’s to help get her back on track.

At 18, she became pregnant with a son. She was determined to give him a stable life.

She moved in with her mum in Australia and had her son Jacob before moving back to New Zealand when he was 3 months old.

At 24, she wanted make a fresh start so began studying towards a Bachelor of Midwifery, but her battle with mental health issues led her to withdraw.

Norton said what followed was drug addiction, “gang involvement and violence”.

She moved to Tauranga in 2016 to rebuild her life.

Her recovery involved support from community groups, and intensive programmes and mentorship.

Tauranga nursing student Kayla Norton. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Norton will celebrate eight years clean and sober on July 24.

“Through this process, I discovered a renewed sense of purpose,” she said.

Norton became “deeply involved” in volunteer work. She started the Anti-P Ministry in Tauranga; travelled to India to support vulnerable women and children, and volunteered at Awhina House.

Norton’s experience at Awhina House - a transitional housing support organisation for homeless women - rekindled her passion for supporting women.

“I envision a future where I can work with women facing complex mental health challenges, especially with those with histories of trauma.”

Norton said addressing social determinants of health - including housing stability, mental health support and community resources - was crucial to achieving long-term outcomes.

Now in her third year of a nursing degree, she hoped to build a career working with local health services and community organisations to promote equitable access to healthcare for all women.

“I’m especially committed to bridging the health literacy gaps, so patients feel informed and empowered to make decisions about their own health.

“I just want to help people that are in the shoes that I once was.”

Norton has stayed strong throughout her sobriety. She got a mentor, attended an outpatient rehabilitation, reconnected with family and the community, and went to church.

In recovery, Norton undertook three parenting courses as she wanted to be a good mum to her three sons.

Tauranga nursing student Kayla Norton and her sons Jacob, 17, Ryan, 12, and Jesse, 7. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“I just felt this major sense of guilt. Since becoming clean I’ve made some huge sacrifices, I felt like I was still putting them on the backburner, but I had to keep telling myself it was for the long-term good to benefit us all.”

Norton renewed and strengthened her relationship with her sons, who were her biggest supporters.

“I’ll get a good result from one of my assignments and they are screaming the house down like they’ve just pulled a Rainbow Charizard out of a Pokémon pack.”

She said she had recently taken over the care of a toddler whose mother was in a similar situation to that Norton once faced.

Being approved by authorities for this role brought her to tears, as she said it showed she was a good mum, and how far she had come to improve her life.

Further proof came when Norton was recently awarded the 2024 OneChoice Futures Grant and given $5000 to continue her studies in women’s health and midwifery.

Norton plans to use the grant for a Master of Clinical Practice (Midwifery) after completing her nursing degree later this year.

She said the grant will allow her to fully engage with her studies and volunteer work as it will ease the financial challenges of balancing tuition costs with family responsibilities.

“That way, I can become registered in both fields and hopefully one day, open my own primary clinic.”

OneChoice, an insurance company, said Norton was selected “from a competitive pool of applicants for her dedication to improving access to primary healthcare for women and her vision to open a specialised clinic for women and families”.

“Kayla’s journey is a powerful example of the impact of local support on future healthcare outcomes.”