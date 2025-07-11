Tauranga nursing student Kayla Norton was awarded the 2024 OneChoice Futures Grant of $5000 to continue her studies in women’s health and midwifery. Photo / Brydie Thompson
“You just feel utterly helpless.”
That was how a Tauranga nursing student described the feeling of addiction as she spoke of turning her life around.
Kayla Norton, a single mother of three, learned to be resilient early in life.
“My journey has been filled with hardships that, rather than discouragingme, have fuelled my desire to pursue a nursing career focused on supporting women through mental health challenges, addiction, recovery and complex life experiences.”
In recovery, Norton undertook three parenting courses as she wanted to be a good mum to her three sons.
“I just felt this major sense of guilt. Since becoming clean I’ve made some huge sacrifices, I felt like I was still putting them on the backburner, but I had to keep telling myself it was for the long-term good to benefit us all.”
Norton renewed and strengthened her relationship with her sons, who were her biggest supporters.
“I’ll get a good result from one of my assignments and they are screaming the house down like they’ve just pulled a Rainbow Charizard out of a Pokémon pack.”
She said she had recently taken over the care of a toddler whose mother was in a similar situation to that Norton once faced.
Being approved by authorities for this role brought her to tears, as she said it showed she was a good mum, and how far she had come to improve her life.
Further proof came when Norton was recently awarded the 2024 OneChoice Futures Grant and given $5000 to continue her studies in women’s health and midwifery.
Norton plans to use the grant for a Master of Clinical Practice (Midwifery) after completing her nursing degree later this year.
She said the grant will allow her to fully engage with her studies and volunteer work as it will ease the financial challenges of balancing tuition costs with family responsibilities.
“That way, I can become registered in both fields and hopefully one day, open my own primary clinic.”
OneChoice, an insurance company, said Norton was selected “from a competitive pool of applicants for her dedication to improving access to primary healthcare for women and her vision to open a specialised clinic for women and families”.
“Kayla’s journey is a powerful example of the impact of local support on future healthcare outcomes.”