Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Jobs market with vacancies everywhere is still a candidates market in Bay of Plenty

Carmen Hall
By
9 mins to read
Personnel Resources / Temp Resources recruitment co-ordinator Emma Henderson says there are job vacancies across most sectors. Photo / Andrew Warner

Personnel Resources / Temp Resources recruitment co-ordinator Emma Henderson says there are job vacancies across most sectors. Photo / Andrew Warner

Job vacancies are ''everywhere'' as industries struggle to recruit skilled professionals while employers scramble to offer more incentives and higher pay packets.

Sectors spoken to by NZME including digital technology, lawyers and quantity surveyors were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times