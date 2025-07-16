Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te Puna ‘in shock’ as industrial park approved for wetland area

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Priority Te Puna spokesperson Alison Cowley is against the industrial park on Te Puna Station Rd that was granted resource consent. Photos / John Borren, Alisha Evans

Priority Te Puna spokesperson Alison Cowley is against the industrial park on Te Puna Station Rd that was granted resource consent. Photos / John Borren, Alisha Evans

A rural Western Bay of Plenty community is “in shock” as a controversial local industrial park is greenlit.

Te Puna residents have been rallying against the development since 2021, as they say the culturally significant, flood-prone wetland is inappropriate for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save