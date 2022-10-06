Voyager 2022 media awards


Apprenticeship scheme under fire Education Minister is aware as providers struggle to get tutors

Carmen Hall
By
9 mins to read
Joshua Powley qualified as a plumber and gasfitter in December but says it was a frustrating experience. Photo / Ben Fraser

Plumbing apprentices are missing out on pay rises associated with classroom learning and aren't qualifying on time due to understaffing in the training sector, industry leaders say.

However, the Ministry of Education and Skills Consulting

