The Tauriko Enabling Works is a joint NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Tauranga City Council project. Photo / NZTA

A section of SH29 between the Redwood Lane intersection and the Tauriko roundabout, intersecting SH29 and SH26, would become a local road, and a new SH29 would be built running parallel to be used as a bypass.

Godfrey said he was concerned drivers would use Kaweroa Drive as a shortcut between the two state highways.

“The idea is that they will eventually put a two-lane road over the Gargan Rd to cross over and go down Taurikura Drive.

“People will divert and come down to Kaweroa Drive … then the only way out is out past our front door here on Matakokiri Drive."

He anticipated traffic could become particularly bad in peak hours when people were heading to and from work and school.

“It’s going to be nose-to-tail out here. All the council is really doing is spreading the chaos.”

Other businesses in the area were approached for comment.

The roundabout intersecting Redwood Lane and State Highway 29. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Tauranga City Council acting general manager for infrastructure Wally Potts said the characteristics of the SH29, Kaweroa Drive, Matakokiri Drive route – including its length, five roundabouts and 50km/h limit – made it unlikely to be an attractive shortcut for general through-traffic and heavy vehicles.

“Some light vehicles may use it to bypass congestion on SH29,” Potts said. “However, from a network operations perspective, providing alternate routes is not inherently negative, as it can reduce pressure on congested corridors.”

Potts said the council did not plan to restrict use of the road when the connection opens.

He said the council would monitor it and consider mitigation options if undesirable traffic patterns or safety concerns emerged.

“We continue to work with the developer of the Tauriko Business Estate to facilitate future local roading connections within the industrial area, and with NZTA to deliver on the Tauriko Network Connections Programme Business Case and the Transport System Plan to ensure connections with the broader roading network.”

These developments are part of the Tauriko West Enabling Works project, which is a joint NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and Tauranga City Council project.

The works at Redwood Lane represent one of four key intersection upgrades along SH29 as part of the Tauriko Enabling Works project. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The project aimed to improve safety at intersections of SH29 with Redwood Lane, Belk Rd and Cambridge Rd, enable housing development within Tauriko West, support further development of Tauriko Business Estate, protect freight routes and improve access to public transport.

Works at Redwood Lane represented one of four key intersection upgrades along SH29 in the project.

NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery in Waikato and the Bay of Plenty, Darryl Coalter said every day, about 21,000 vehicles travel along SH29 between Redwood Lane and Cambridge Rd.

“It’s already a busy route, crucial for local communities, including residents, freight, and those travelling to and from Tauranga across the Kaimai Range.”

Potts said the completion of Kaweroa Drive by linking it to the Redwood Lane roundabout would make a direct connection into the Tauriko Business Estate.

“Its primary function is to support industrial and commercial traffic accessing businesses in the estate and to distribute traffic more evenly between SH29 and SH36.”

Tauriko councillor Marten Rozeboom said SH29 would become a local road for local traffic.

“The [new] state highway will predominantly carry traffic straight through or bypass all the residential local traffic,” said Rozeboom.

“The phase they are doing currently is the offline work to allow for the Tauriko West housing estate to begin.”

Rozeboom said businesses would benefit from the new access into the business estate at the Redwood Lane roundabout, as it would provide easier and quicker access to the Waikato.

“Until the project is fully finished, the full benefit won’t be realised. Current business owners like the finished project, they like what it is going to look like when it’s finished, and they realise there’s going to be a little bit of inconvenience along the way.”

Rozeboom said these developments were essential for the growing suburb. “This is catching up.”