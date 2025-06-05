More lanes were being added, and the roundabout used to enter Tauranga Crossing would be replaced with a signalised intersection. The council said this would futureproof the route for more traffic as the area grew.
Council head of transport Mike Seabourne told SunLive it had worked closely with its contractor to establish an accelerated programme to get the project completed safely and efficiently.
“Traffic management has been implemented in a way that supports this methodology and the layout of upcoming construction phases on Taurikura Drive.
“We’re aware of challenges drivers are experiencing and have made adjustments on the roundabout, including shifting lane delineators and installing additional signage.”
Seabourne said the council would continue to monitor the situation and look for improvements where feasible.
Other motorists shared their views on the roundabout issue with SunLive.
Kayla - who didn’t want her last name published - said she used the roundabout to get to and from work at Animates on Taurikura Drive.
The first time she used the new layout, it was chaos as people weren’t paying attention to the lane they needed to be in, she said.
Some customers had told her they didn’t see the sign, or it was too late before they noticed it.
“You can clearly see the signs. As long as you’re in the correct lane, and people coming from Rotorua don’t hop in front of you, it’s quite easy just to slip into the right one.”
“Cones have been used to block off the second lane, so you have to merge beside the State Highway 36 traffic.”
The reader also said they tried to exit Lakes Boulevard in the left lane and had not been able to merge into the roundabout.
“I saw the arrows on the lane indicated that I could turn left or continue straight through the roundabout. However, cones were in the way and I was unable to continue straight, which meant I had to turn left on to State Highway 36 towards Rotorua until I could find a place to U-turn.”
A SunLive reader from the area said they had to go around the roundabout twice as they didn’t understand when to change lanes to enter Taurikura Drive in time.