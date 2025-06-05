Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga motorists confused by new Tauriko roundabout layout

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Colin Poultney said the roundabout was 'chaos' when the changes were first made. Photos / NZME

Colin Poultney said the roundabout was 'chaos' when the changes were first made. Photos / NZME

Tauranga motorists say traffic dividers are causing havoc at a roundabout in Tauriko.

Tauranga City Council contractors have placed traffic dividers around the roundabout intersecting Taurikura Drive, Takitimu Drive/State Highway 36 and Lakes Boulevard.

Some drivers say the new layout is confusing, with dividers restricting motorists from changing lanes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times