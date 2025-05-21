New shared-use paths will also provide safe walking and cycling options between Tauranga Crossing, Tauriko Business Estate and properties in The Lakes; and expanded bus facilities will improve access to public transport for people working, living and shopping in the area.

The upgrade also integrates with future improvements along Whiore Ave as part of the SH29 Tauriko Enabling Works, which will provide a direct connection to SH29/Cambridge Rd and the future community at Tauriko West for buses, walking and cycling.

Tauriko Ward Councillor Marten Rozeboom said the project addresses the transport needs of the area before it grows further.

“We know activity in the area will grow with new housing at Tauriko West, the continued development of the Tauriko Business Estate and the expansion of Tauranga Crossing.

“Traffic volumes are already increasing in and around Tauriko, so we need to get this upgrade underway now.”

Following a thorough tender process, Fulton Hogan Ltd have been appointed to deliver the project on behalf of Tauranga City Council.

The works are expected to take up to 12 months to complete, the bulk by October 2025, before the busy Christmas retail period.

To complete the works as quickly as possible, they will be undertaken during the day and night and some weekends.

Traffic management will be in place, including lane closures and speed limits, but access to Tauranga Crossing and the BP service station and through to the other businesses in the Tauriko Business Estate will be maintained.

“We’re working with Tauranga Crossing and BP to ensure disruption is reduced where possible, and with NZTA on how nearby infrastructure projects can align,” Rozeboom said.

Tauranga Crossing Limited Centre manager Janet Vincent said the shopping centre team is looking forward to seeing the work underway.

“This upgrade will improve access to our growing shopping centre, and it will provide easier and safer options for our shoppers to move around,” Vincent said.

“We’ve worked closely with the council on the design of the upgrade and will continue to do so in the construction phase, to help ensure the needs of our retailers, shoppers and suppliers are taken into account throughout.”