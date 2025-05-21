Advertisement
Taurikura Drive upgrade: More lanes, signals for growing Tauriko

A new signalised intersection will replace the existing roundabout at the main entrance to Tauranga Crossing. Photo / Tauranga City Council

A new signalised intersection is being planned outside the Tauranga Crossing shopping centre.

Work on a portion of Taurikura Drive, outside the centre and between State Highway 36 and Whiore Ave, will start from the week beginning May 26 and is expected to take up to 12 months to complete.

Upgrades include reconfiguring the roading layout by adding more lanes and replacing the roundabout used to enter Tauranga Crossing with a signalised intersection, a statement from Tauranga City Council says.

This will support increased volumes of traffic and improve access ahead of new housing coming to Tauriko West from 2027.

A second signalised intersection will be added closer to the SH36 roundabout, and the signalised pedestrian crossing outside Pak’nSave on Taurikura Drive will be moved closer to the Whiore Ave roundabout.

New shared-use paths will also provide safe walking and cycling options between Tauranga Crossing, Tauriko Business Estate and properties in The Lakes; and expanded bus facilities will improve access to public transport for people working, living and shopping in the area.

The upgrade also integrates with future improvements along Whiore Ave as part of the SH29 Tauriko Enabling Works, which will provide a direct connection to SH29/Cambridge Rd and the future community at Tauriko West for buses, walking and cycling.

Tauriko Ward Councillor Marten Rozeboom said the project addresses the transport needs of the area before it grows further.

“We know activity in the area will grow with new housing at Tauriko West, the continued development of the Tauriko Business Estate and the expansion of Tauranga Crossing.

“Traffic volumes are already increasing in and around Tauriko, so we need to get this upgrade underway now.”

Following a thorough tender process, Fulton Hogan Ltd have been appointed to deliver the project on behalf of Tauranga City Council.

The works are expected to take up to 12 months to complete, the bulk by October 2025, before the busy Christmas retail period.

To complete the works as quickly as possible, they will be undertaken during the day and night and some weekends.

Traffic management will be in place, including lane closures and speed limits, but access to Tauranga Crossing and the BP service station and through to the other businesses in the Tauriko Business Estate will be maintained.

“We’re working with Tauranga Crossing and BP to ensure disruption is reduced where possible, and with NZTA on how nearby infrastructure projects can align,” Rozeboom said.

Tauranga Crossing Limited Centre manager Janet Vincent said the shopping centre team is looking forward to seeing the work underway.

“This upgrade will improve access to our growing shopping centre, and it will provide easier and safer options for our shoppers to move around,” Vincent said.

“We’ve worked closely with the council on the design of the upgrade and will continue to do so in the construction phase, to help ensure the needs of our retailers, shoppers and suppliers are taken into account throughout.”

