The 256-pupil roll could surge to about 650 once all the homes are built.
“Since the enabling works have happened, the reality of change starts to hit,” Billington said.
She wanted to reassure families that even if the 106-year-old school relocated, it was not closing and would still be in Tauriko.
“We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be here for hundreds of years.”
Ministry of Education head of property Sam Fowler said NZTA had indicated Tauriko School would need to relocate for the SH29 alignment.
Fowler said a new site for the school had not yet been determined, and the relocation timeline depended on the NZTA’s progress on the new highway.
“Tauriko School will remain open and operational until the school is open on a new site,” he said.
It would be built to accommodate future growth, with no additional primary schools planned near the new development.
Classic Builders Managing Director of Classic Group, Matthew Lagerberg, said plans for the new housing development were still being worked through. Various challenges, such as stormwater management, remained.
The current plan was for 2400 homes, but that could change over time, Lagerberg said.
Tauranga City Council had rezoned the land, but the company did not have subdivision consent yet.
Its goal to start building in 2027 depended on when consent was secured.
He said the full development could take 10 to 15 years.
Potential location sites for the school were being discussed with the Ministry of Education, but no decisions have been confirmed.
NZTA regional manager systems design, Susan Collins, said the Tauriko Enabling Works project was making three SH29 intersections safer, supporting housing and commercial developments, protecting freight routes, and improving public transport access.
It also provided access to a new safer carpark for Tauriko School and Playcentre this month expected to finish in early 2027, Collins said.