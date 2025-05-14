Tauriko School is surrounded by construction on all sides. The school will eventually be relocated, but when and where has yet to be decided. Photo / Tom Eley

NZTA estimated that three years later it would begin construction to realign SH29 - with the proposed route cutting through the current school site.

“They need us gone as soon as possible,” principal Suzanne Billington said.

“The problem is, the Ministry [of Education] isn’t doing anything yet.”

The primary school was expected to relocate into the new subdivision, but no site or timeline had been decided.

The 256-pupil roll could surge to about 650 once all the homes are built.

“Since the enabling works have happened, the reality of change starts to hit,” Billington said.

She wanted to reassure families that even if the 106-year-old school relocated, it was not closing and would still be in Tauriko.

Tauriko School principal, Suzanne Billington. Photo/ Tom Eley

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be here for hundreds of years.”

Ministry of Education head of property Sam Fowler said NZTA had indicated Tauriko School would need to relocate for the SH29 alignment.

Fowler said a new site for the school had not yet been determined, and the relocation timeline depended on the NZTA’s progress on the new highway.

“Tauriko School will remain open and operational until the school is open on a new site,” he said.

It would be built to accommodate future growth, with no additional primary schools planned near the new development.

Construction of the Ōmanawa Bridge, just over the fence from one of Tauriko School's playgrounds. Photo / Tom Eley

Classic Builders Managing Director of Classic Group, Matthew Lagerberg, said plans for the new housing development were still being worked through. Various challenges, such as stormwater management, remained.

The current plan was for 2400 homes, but that could change over time, Lagerberg said.

Tauranga City Council had rezoned the land, but the company did not have subdivision consent yet.

Its goal to start building in 2027 depended on when consent was secured.

He said the full development could take 10 to 15 years.

Potential location sites for the school were being discussed with the Ministry of Education, but no decisions have been confirmed.

NZTA regional manager systems design, Susan Collins, said the Tauriko Enabling Works project was making three SH29 intersections safer, supporting housing and commercial developments, protecting freight routes, and improving public transport access.

An aerial view of the Tauriko Village section of the Tauriko Enabling Works in March. Photo / NZTA

It also provided access to a new safer carpark for Tauriko School and Playcentre this month expected to finish in early 2027, Collins said.

The project that will directly affect Tauriko School was a new four-lane SH29 from north of Ōmanawa Bridge, connecting to the Takitimu North Link Interchange, including the Takitimu Drive Toll Road.

“NZTA is currently in the route-protection phase of the project.”

NZTA will designate the project by identifying required land, obtaining approvals, conducting design and geotechnical investigations, relocating utilities, and engaging with landowners, Collins said.

“The proposed alignment for the new highway requires Tauriko School to relocate to the future Tauriko West community.”

Collins said NZTA, Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities, and the Ministry of Education were working together to secure a suitable Tauriko West site to relocate Tauriko School.

The current estimate was for construction of the new SH29 to start in 2030 and end in 2034 or 2035, subject to consenting, property purchase and funding.