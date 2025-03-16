Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga’s Tauriko enabling works: New road off SH29

SunLive
2 mins to read

An aerial view of the Tauriko Village section of the Tauriko Enabling Works. Photo / NZTA Facebook

A new road is being built off State Highway 29, where a former Caltex Service Station once stood.

Caltex Tauriko in Tauranga closed its doors in May 2024 after more than half a century at the site.

The station’s closure was not merely a business transition; it symbolised the inevitable march of progress, as NZTA Waka Kotahi requisitioned the land to pave the way for the new access into the new Tauriko West community as part of the SH29 Tauriko Enabling Works, altering the landscape and the memories it holds.

In a post on Facebook today, NZTA said it had made significant progress in the Tauriko Village section of the Tauriko Enabling Works in Tauranga.

Earthworks, pavement and utilities work continue for the new northern access road and the new Tauriko School and Playcentre car park, it said in the post.

“The team is currently building a new road off SH29, just south of the former service station.

“This road will be the northern access road to the planned future community in Tauriko West, and it will have traffic signals and provide access to the new school car park.

“We expect this road and the car park to open in late April 2025, with a temporary intersection providing safe access from SH29.”

Before the final and permanent traffic signals can be installed, NZTA said major upgrades will take place on stormwater, wastewater, and other underground services.

Alongside this, the organisation will be widening SH29 to provide additional lanes and a new shared path on the school side of Tauriko Village down to Cambridge Rd.

“These upgrades, which we are delivering with Tauranga City Council, allow for future population growth and safer access for the Tauriko School and Playcentre community."

Visit NZTA’s website to find out more about the project: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/tew.

