An aerial view of the Tauriko Village section of the Tauriko Enabling Works. Photo / NZTA Facebook

A new road is being built off State Highway 29, where a former Caltex Service Station once stood.

Caltex Tauriko in Tauranga closed its doors in May 2024 after more than half a century at the site.

The station’s closure was not merely a business transition; it symbolised the inevitable march of progress, as NZTA Waka Kotahi requisitioned the land to pave the way for the new access into the new Tauriko West community as part of the SH29 Tauriko Enabling Works, altering the landscape and the memories it holds.

In a post on Facebook today, NZTA said it had made significant progress in the Tauriko Village section of the Tauriko Enabling Works in Tauranga.

Earthworks, pavement and utilities work continue for the new northern access road and the new Tauriko School and Playcentre car park, it said in the post.