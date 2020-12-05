Jacinda Ardern promises March 15 victims 'immediate action' on Royal Commission report

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and top minister Andrew Little at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is promising the victims of the March 15 terror attack they will see "immediate action" from the Government after the release of the Royal Commission's report this week.

Ardern this morning met with some of the family members and survivors of the Christchurch shootings – an attack that claimed the lives of 51 worshippers at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre last year.

Speaking to media after the meeting at the Nga Hau E Wha National Marae in the Christchurch, Ardern said today was an opportunity for the victims to voice any concerns, before the Royal Commission of Inquiry's report on the shooting comes out on Tuesday.

"We have said to them: there are some areas they'll see us respond immediately [to] and others that we will need to come back and work through in more detail, and take a bit more time on."

But she said one of the main things she wanted the victims to know is that "there will be accountability on our side in terms of delivering on the Royal Commission [report]".

"I do want to make sure that after such a hefty piece of work … that we make sure that we're acting upon it."

Most reports of this nature provide a number of recommendations to the Government as to how it can prevent such an event from occurring again.

Ardern has seen the report – as have some the families impacted by the attack.

But the Prime Minister won't elaborate on its findings until they are publically released on Tuesday.

On the report itself, Ardern said it was "significant" – it has some 800 pages.

Although she said it was "pretty distressing" for the victims and survivors to have to relive and revisit the attack in detail, Ardern said she wanted to give those impacted "time and space" to go through the report.

"I think that's the right thing to do."

She was joined by a number of other top members of her Cabinet today, such as Andrew Little and Kris Faafoi.

Prior to today's meeting, Islamic groups have been calling on the Government to appoint a dedicated minister to oversee the report's recommendations.

They have said that a single point of Government contact will streamline the response

Some of the survivors have also expressed concern about how the terrorist was able to get a firearms licence, and want hate speech addressed.

On November 26, new Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti conformed the Government has received the report and it would be tabled in Parliament – making it public – on Tuesday December 8.