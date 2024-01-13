Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern married partner Clarke Gayford in a ceremony at Craggy Range in Hawke's Bay. Video / NZHerald

Former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, one of many famous faces at Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford’s Hawke’s Bay wedding, says the couple’s special day was “great”.

Ardern and her TV host partner of almost 10 years began married life at the exclusive Craggy Range winery on the outskirts of Havelock North where they exchanged vows before a reception full of laughter, cheering, and dancing.

Speaking to the Herald this morning, Hipkins said the event was “lovely”, but he did not want to comment further.

Chris Hipkins and Toni Grace leaving their motel after the wedding today. Photo / George Heard

The Labour leader looked relaxed and tanned, dressed in shorts a T-shirt and sunglasses, as he was leaving the Village Motel in Havelock North with partner Toni Grace.

Hipkins, who has well-document predilection for sausage rolls, said he had a few last night.

The couple are now heading away on a family holiday.

The wedding was originally set to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ardern gave a five-minute wedding speech, including nods to friends, close colleagues and family, some of whom had twice travelled great distances to be there for it.

She gave a special shoutout to Craggy Range and head chef Casey McDonald, who was just about to serve up the main course, before spending roughly a minute talking about her “best friend” and now husband.

Earlier, the wedding was officiated by the couple’s friend and former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

Fashion designer Juliette Hogan, who made Ardern’s dress, and her husband were guests. Official images released by the couple yesterday evening showed a smiling Ardern in the ivory sleeveless, cowl-neck halter gown featuring a high neckline, cinched waist and low back.

The former PM also wore a long tulle veil, which was clipped into a chignon up-do, created by hairdresser Tane Tomoana who has previously worked on looks for Ardern.

Her shoes were by Mount Maunganui designer Chaos and Harmony and the couple’s wedding rings were designed by New Zealand jewellery designer Zoe and Morgan.

Hollie Smith and Marlon Williams pictured at Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's wedding. Photo / Tāne Tomoana via Instagram

Two buses – including one featuring Hipkins and Grace, former speaker of the House and ex-veteran MP Sir Trevor Mallard and former minister Megan Woods – took some guests to the wedding.

Musicians Marlon Williams, Hollie Smith - Gayford’s ex-partner - and MC Tali were also spotted among guests.

Other political guests included former minister Kelvin Davis, former MP Dame Annette King, and fellow former MP Darren Hughes. Ardern’s former press secretary Andrew Campbell also attended.