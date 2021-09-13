'It's getting pretty bad down here': Heavy rain causes flooding in Whanganui and Rangitīkei

Heavy rain has caused flooding in Whanganui and Rangitīkei. Photo / Bevan Conley

Heavy rain has caused slips and flooding between Whanganui and Turakina and some residents are prepared to evacuate.

Emergency services are also attending flooding in residential Whanganui.

"It's getting pretty bad down here and I think it's supposed to get worse later tonight," Turakina resident Gavin Watt said.

He said he was prepared to evacuate his property.

Franklin Rd, off State Highway 3 near Turakina, is impassable, with water above knee level.

"The dog kennel was flooded, it's lucky I got to him," Watt said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mike Wanoa said most of the flooding in Turakina was left to the council to attend to.

"Most of it was off the main road," he said. "We have had some flooding as well in Marton."

Parts of State Highway 3 near Turakina are flooded. Photo / Bevan Conley

Wanoa said there was also flooding in residential areas of Whanganui, including Pūtiki.

"There was a stage where the police was considering evacuating people but nothing has escalated at this point in time.

"[Fire and emergency] are still at one property in Parsons St where there is flooding threatening a house."

Heavy flooding near Turakina. Photo / Bevan Conley

