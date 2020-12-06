'It was pretty bad': Auckland motorcyclist's message to driver after accident

Dave Magele's helmet after crashing his motorcycle in Glendene, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

An experienced Auckland motorcyclist has been left grazed and shaken after his ride home from work yesterday turned sour.

Dave Magele was "cruising" home from work slowly yesterday at about midday when a car veered into his lane and cut him off on Great North Road.

With decades of riding experience under his belt, he had to make a split-second decision: hit the car, or drop the bike and hit the ground.

He dropped the bike and was knocked out.

"I'm so sore it's not funny. It's like I've been hit by a train," he said.

Magele has been riding bikes since he was 15. He is used to driving defensively around cars in Auckland.

"Every day you get someone turning around, pulling out in front of you. I'm really aware, defensively, this time just caught me off-guard."

"I was just cruising along. It was a beautiful day."

Magele has stitches in my elbow, a swollen foot and he is covered in grazes and is experiencing dizzy spells.

The driver who hit him didn't stop.

"The car just kept going; didn't stop at all. That's the worst bit.

"At least the person could stop and say sorry.

A photo of his helmet, which is now covered in scrapes, shows the extent of the accident.

"I love riding. I ride every day. I won't be for a while now because my bike's broken.

"It happened so quick. It was pretty bad.

"My wife and my kids are freaked out."

Dave Magele's bike has been damaged in the crash and requires repair work. Photo / Supplied

Magele has a message for the person who caused him to crash.

"At least have the decency to stop. How would you like it? Think of that person as your family members.

"Thank you for the people who stopped. Thank the ambulance, the hospital and the police. Thank you to them."

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of a motorcycle and car crash in Glendene at around 12.35pm yesterday.

Ambulance staff at the scene diagnosed one person in a moderate condition and a tow was arranged for the bike, a police spokesperson said.

"Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."