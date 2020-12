The crash happened at the Paekākāriki end of the road. Image / Google

Paekākāriki Hill Rd near Wellington has reopened following a crash between a car and a ute.

The crash was reported about 11.50am, police said in a statement.

Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the road was blocked near the Paekākāriki end.

It has since been reopened.

One person is in Wellington Hospital in a stable condition in the emergency department, a hospital spokesman confirmed.