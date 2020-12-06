Dr Rudi's shooting: Smashed glass, customers take cover at Viaduct bar

Dr Rudi's was open on Sunday after a shooting sent some customers scuttling for cover at 2.45am. Photo / Google

A witness says glass crashed down and punters took cover as a fight erupted and a gun was fired at an Auckland bar in the early hours on Sunday.

Police have said it was extremely fortunate nobody was injured in the 2.45am fight at Dr Rudi's in the city's Viaduct Harbour dining district.

About 10 to 15 people were inside the entrance at Dr Rudi's, a witness told Stuff.

"We then heard a series of what sounded like gun shots coming from the entrance."

The witness told the media outlet some people stood around nonchalantly but others took cover, some hiding under tables.

"Then we heard the sound of crashing glass as it came down on top of the escalators."

The Dr Rudi's incident happened just a fortnight after another late-night firearm incident was reported at Auckland's Calendar Girls strip club. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dr Rudi's was open for customers on Sunday afternoon.

The bar's chief marketing officer, Kylie Moncur, said she was thankful no one was injured.

"All patrons and team members are safe, however we cannot provide further comment while the investigation is in the hands of the New Zealand Police Service."



Police district operations manager Rachel Dolheguy said it was believed the shooting was gang related.

"A number of firearms incidents recently have involved elements of organised criminal groups and gangs, and at this early stage it is believed that there is some gang involvement with this particular incident."

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said police were committed to finding the person responsible and holding them to account.

"A group of people who had been removed from the bar became agitated and one presented a firearm."

After an altercation, a gun was fired into the foyer ceiling.

The Weekend Herald reported more than 350 people in five years have suffered firearms injuries across Auckland.

At least 63 people were shot and hospitalised in the first 10 months of this year.

The shooting at Dr Rudi's happened just a fortnight after customers reported a shooting at Auckland strip club Calendar Girls.