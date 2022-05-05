Person injured in George St worksite incident. Video / Oscar Francis / Gregor Richardson / ODT

A contractor has been seriously hurt after suffering an electric shock in central Dunedin this morning.

A spokesperson for the Dunedin City Council said it was an Isaac Construction employee working on George St.

"WorkSafe has been notified and a thorough investigation into exactly what happened will take place in due course.

"However, our immediate focus is on the welfare of the worker and colleagues who witnessed the incident," they said.

George St has been closed until further notice.

A police spokeswoman said officers attended the scene in George St, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John, about 9am today.

It appeared to be a workplace accident and the incident had been referred to WorkSafe, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was notified by St John of an explosion.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo / Gregor Richardson

The incident had something to do with the power but more information was not yet available, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said it a sent a rapid response vehicle, a manager and an ambulance, and a patient had been transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said emergency services staff could be seen giving first aid to someone who appeared to be an injured contractor lying beside a ditch where crews had been doing work to upgrade George St.

One nearby shop worker said she heard a big bang, followed by people running and calling for an ambulance.

Another said he felt a big rattle for a second or so and then saw a person lying down at the construction site.

Work began on the $28 million upgrade of George St and surrounding areas by the Dunedin City Council this week.

George St is undergoing a revamp. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Initially, old underground pipes will be replaced in the block of George St between Moray Pl and St Andrew St and the makeover in that first block, including paving, is scheduled to be essentially completed in October.

The broader project is due to be finished in 2024.