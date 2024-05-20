Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZ Herald

20 May, 2024 02:52 AM 2 mins to read

The man found dead on Sunday morning in Invercargill can be named as Quinn David McIntyre.

Police confirmed they attended an incident near the intersection of Sydney and St Andrew Sts at 9.25am after a man was located deceased on Sunday.

“A scene examination has been completed today, with the death being treated as unexplained,” police said yesterday.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Tuesday.

It can now be reported the man who died was McIntyre. He is understood to be the son of Southland horse trainer Brent McIntyre.

The death of Quinn McIntyre is being treated as unexplained. Photo / Supplied

Brent and Sheree McIntyre run horse stud farm Macca Lodge near Riversdale.

Quinn McIntyre, 42, lived in Hāwea Flat.

He was the director of Enviroscope, a business that provides expert advice and support for the construction and development industry.

He was a certified environmental practitioner and had more than 15 years of experience in the sector, having worked in multiple industries including land development, oil and gas, linear infrastructure, ports and agriculture.

McIntyre and previously worked for Queenstown Lakes District Council as a resource consents manager.

“He is highly skilled in erosion and sediment control and is frequently engaged by regulatory authorities to undertake expert reviews of Erosion Sediment Control Plans,” his business’ website said.

Police have not released any further information on McIntyre’s death, including whether it is being treated as suspicious.