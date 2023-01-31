Allan Rawiri Maclean appeared in the Invercargill District Court on charges of assault and driving offences. Photo / Supplied, File

A judge has told a man there was no point playing the “colonisation card” as people ultimately made their own luck in life.

Allan Rawiri Maclean, 30, yesterday appeared for sentencing in the Invercargill District Court for assault on a person in a family relationship, assaulting police, threatening behaviour, sustained loss of traction, unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, aggravated drink-driving (827mcg), resisting police, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The offending occurred near Oamaru, Ashburton and Milton from August 14 to 18 last year.

Maclean’s lawyer Scott Williamson said since 2008 the only time his client had not been convicted of a crime was in 2015 and 2016.

“The majority of his life has been dealing with the criminal court system.

“He spends a lot of time in jail.”

Maclean’s issues were alcohol, anger and inter-personal relationships, Williamson said.

The cultural report outlined Maclean’s Maori heritage and his desire to engage with his culture, Williamson said.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen commended Maclean on a letter he had written to the court which outlined how he wanted to live his life.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the defendant was the product of two cultures, Scottish and Maori.

He said New Zealand was full of people of mixed ethnicity.

“Somehow or other we need to rub together and live lives which are productive, where we co-operate with each other, where we compete with each other but we don’t do terrible things to each other.

“Your offending today does not quite live up to that standard or the standard you have set yourself in your letter.”

Later in the sentencing, the Judge said Maclean should be proud of both sides of his background.

“There is no point in you playing the colonisation card and saying that it’s all being caused by other people.

“Ultimately you make your own luck.”

Maclean had nine pages of previous criminal history including assaults, drink-driving, other traffic offences and charges of dishonesty.

He had received 51 convictions since 2010 and had been sentenced to prison on 26 different occasions.

He said Maclean had been brought up in an environment of violence, alcohol, and upset.

“However, I am sure you have it in you to turn to a new life.

“To allow yourself to be helped and then to behave in a way that your children will not be ashamed of.”

Judge Brandts-Giesen sentenced Maclean to 16 months jail and he was disqualified indefinitely.

He had $3810 in outstanding fines remitted for a further two weeks’ imprisonment.