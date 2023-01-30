Kimbolton is a village north of Feilding in the Manawatū District.

Kimbolton is a village north of Feilding in the Manawatū District.

Organisers of the European Settlers Day scheduled for Waitangi Day have postponed the event.

Without the co-operation of mana whenua Ngāti Kauwhata, the group organised a Settlers Day celebration in the Manawatū town of Kimbolton.

Posters celebrating European settlers appeared around the city, with no mention of mana whenua.

Some on social media claimed there was no history of Māori in the area.

But having since met with Ngāti Kauwhata, the group’s steering committee has now announced the event’s postponement.

Ngāti Kauwhata spokesman Professor Meihana Durie.

“Despite widespread support from the community and iwi, due to too many uncertainties and the potential for disruption and conflict that has arisen around the event being held on Waitangi Day, the organisers have put the community’s safety as their top priority, and have decided to postpone the event until a future date can be set,” the group wrote in a statement to media.

“Kimbolton is a community where there has always been a good relationship with local Manawatū iwi through work and sport, one which we wish to continue to foster, and a recent meeting with Ngāti Kauwhata reaffirmed our commitment for both communities to work together towards the common good.”