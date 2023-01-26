Kāhu ki Rotorua: Adultery caused major ructions in tribe

Wāhiao is associated with the village that sits beneath the ridge of Tuturu and Pohaturoa.

Te Uenga Te Tokitoki pa

Ko tētehi o ngā kāinga i nōhia e Wāhiao ko Te Uenga.

He urupā i ēnei rā kai reira ngā tini rangatira e takoto ana. Ko Te Uenga kai te taha marangai o Te Rotorua nui a Kahumatamomoe e takoto ana, kai runga kai te tihi o te hiwi anō nei e tū mātārae ana.

Nā Tūhourangi ko Taketakehikuroa, tāna ko Tuteamutu, tāna ko Umukaria tāna ko Wāhiao.

I a Wāhiao e noho atu ana i reira ka puta te kōrero kua tāea tōna wahine matua. Nā reira i mōhio ia kua pūremutia a Uruhina e Te Whatumairangi.

Ko Te Whatumairangi he tamaiti nā Tutanekai me Hinemoa. Ko Hinemoa me Wāhiao hai tuakana taina rāua. Ko Te Whatumairangi he pōtiki nāna.

Ka pōuri tana ngākau ka haere a Wāhiao me tana hūnuku ki Tarawera ki te tiki i a Ngāti Rangitihi me Te Anaunaua-a-Apumoana hai ope māna. Ka puta te ope ngaki utu ki ngā tahataha o te moana nui o Kahumatamomoe.

Ko Te Apiti te wetini o te kurutao, ka tae ki Rotokawa ki reira whakamoe kokoti ai, ko te haerenga o Te Whatumairangi me tana ope ki Rotokawa ki te riri, ka mate ko Te Whatumairangi.

Kia mahara ake tātau he tamaiti nā Tūanekai a Te Whatumairangi. Ka rewa te ope. Ko Ariariterangi tō rātau kākānui o te pōkaitara , ko Hurungaterangi otīā ko te tini o Te Ati Ue, nā, ka mate a Wāhiao ki Te Uenga. Ka whati katoa ngā morehu me te iwi o Wāhiao.

Te Uenga Te Tokitoki pa, trench work.

Ko Tukiterangi tētehi o ngā rangatira nui o Wāhiao i whati rā ki Ohinemutu ki ngā whānaunga ki ngā tamariki a Tuwhakairikawa me Waitapu ara ki a Koko ki a Raho ki a Pikirangi. I reira katoa rātau e noho ana.

Ko te take tēnā i ahu mai ai ki Te Pukeroa nō te mea i a Tuwhakairikawa tēnā whenua . Kāore i kōrerongia te roa o tō rātau noho i Te Pukeroa, otīā ka whati anō he pakanga ki Te Waikuta ko Mahuika te tupapaku. Wheoi anō he kaupapa kē atu tērā.

Ki te riu o Te Whakarewarewa ngā uri o Wāhiao noho ai ināianei. Kai ngā rekereke o Tuturu o Pohaturoa te iwi tukituki whenua ai, ruku kēwai ai he aha noa atu ai.

Kai tētehi wā, nō te wā e pakeke nei a Wāhiao ka kōhurungia tōna mate tāne e Ngāti Pikiao. Ka uru mai te riri ki te ngākau, ka tae mai ngā toa o te takere waka ki a ia, he ngaki utu te take.

Ka hī te ata, kai te ātea nui te tauā e tūturi ana, mangu ana te whenua. Ka huakina te haka — ki a tātau o Te Arawa he haka peruperu. Kai te mau taiaha ētehi, kai te mau tewhatewha ētehi, kai te mau koikoi ētehi.

Nō te rūpeketanga o te ope tauā ki runga, hā — he rite ki ngā ngāwhā me ngā puia o tēnei whenua. Nā reira i tapā ai tēnei whenua ko Te Whakarewarewatanga o te ope tauā a Wāhiao. Ka hinga te hoariri i a Wāhiao me tana ope tauā. Ka ea te matenga o Umukaria.

One of the earlier settlements occupied by the warrior chief Wāhiao was Te Uenga.

Today this ancient site serves as a place of interment for the descendants of the area. Te Uenga can be found on the northern side of Lake Rotorua. Tūhourangi was a great chief, and his eldest son was Taketakehikuroa; this chief had Tūteamutu, and Tūteamutu had Wāhiao.

During Wāhiao’s time at Te Uenga, Te Whatumairangi another warrior chief, was romantically involved with the wife of Wāhiao. This incident caused much pain to Wāhiao, who left Te Uenga to find supporters who would assist him in punishing Te Whatumairangi.

Wāhiao travelled towards Ikataina; however, Te Rangitakaroro would not support him; consequently, he headed towards Tarawera and sought favour with the Ngāti Rangitihi and descendants of Apumoana.

Te Apiti is remembered as being one of the prominent leaders of this avenging party. Near Rotokawa, not far from Te Ngae, Te Whatumairangi was killed.

Te Uenga Te Tokitoki pa.

Because Te Whatumairangi was the son of Tūtanekai, it was inevitable that his death would be avenged.

A war party led by the warriors Ariariterangi, Hurungaterangi and other chiefs, Wāhiao was ambushed, caught and killed at Te Uenga pā. The survivors from Wahiao’s group fled towards their relations, who had settled on Te Pukeroa. Guided by Tukiterangi, the son of Wāhiao, his people were taken in.

Wāhiao the ancestor is associated with the village that sits beneath the ridge of Tuturu and Pohaturoa today his many descendants can still be found occupying the lands of their ancestors.

It was within this very village that Wāhiao gathered a great force. He had assembled a fighting unit to avenge the death of his father Umukaria who was murdered by members of the Ngāti Pikiao who were seeking retribution for the loss of their warriors.

It was stated that Tūtanekai was a member of the war party that assisted Wāhiao in avenging this loss.

The many warriors showed great courage by performing their ‘peruperu’ the true war dance, so powerful was this ‘peruperu’ that the area was named, ‘The uprising of the army of Wāhiao’, to commemorate the occassion. Subsequently, Wāhiao along with his fighters were victorious in capturing the Green Lake area therefore avenging the loss of his father, Umukaria.







