Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

The Interislander ferry has run aground just out of Picton.

Emergency services are believed to be on standby.

A photo of passengers in lifejackets onboard the Aratere has been shared on social media.

Passengers aboard the Interislander ferry, Aratere, which is believed to have run aground. Photo / Supplied

It is understood the incident happened soon after the boat left Picton for Wellington.

A man whose father was part of a group of nine truck drivers on board said the ferry had run aground about 10.15pm. The man said he understood it was a steering issue and the ferry had hit a bank. He said all on board were okay.

MP for Nelson Rachel Boyack said she understood there had been no injuries and the Harbourmaster was on board doing checks.

Hutt City councillor Brady Dyer reposted photos.

The Interisland ferry Aratere. Photo / Marty Melville

“Woah! The Interislander ferry Aratere has run aground in Picton Harbour shortly after leaving Picton this evening at 10pm!” he wrote.

“Hope everyone is ok!”

In February 2023, an electrical fault caused the Aratere to briefly break down in Cook Strait and drift while en route to Picton.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said this week the Government has been “highly unimpressed” with KiwiRail’s maintenance of its Interislander ferry fleet.

The future of the ferries was the first question Brown faced at a Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee meeting on Thursday.

MarineTraffic is showing the Interislander ferry, Aratere, has stopped.

Brown said the Government was committed to a resilient Cook Strait service but ministers also wanted to see KiwiRail maintain its existing ships to the appropriate standards.

“Which has been a significant issue that we’ve been highly unimpressed with coming into Government”, he said.

On Wednesday, the Herald reported annual maintenance costs to keep the ferries running could almost double to $65 million by next year, and keeping the ferries afloat will be an “ongoing battle”.

More to come.