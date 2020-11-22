Insurance bill for Lake Ōhau fire released

Lakeside houses were wiped out in the blaze last month. Photo / Newshub

The Lake Ōhau fire left little behind, other than a big insurance bill.

The Insurance Council has released its preliminary figures for the fire, with the cost of damage coming in at nearly $35 million.

Chief executive Tim Grafton said the fire has devastated the Ōhau community, leaving many to rebuild their homes and lives from scratch.

Almost 50 luxury lakeside houses were wiped out in the blaze last month.

To date, insurers have dealt with 154 house and contents claims, 19 business and commercial claims and 24 vehicle claims.

Helicopters were used to help extinguish the fire. Photo / Shellie Evans

This overshadows the $18m paid out for the 2017 Port Hills blaze in Christchurch and almost $4m for last year's Tasman fires.

Grafton said the Ōhau community will start to rebuild their homes and lives.