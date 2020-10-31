Website of the Year

Lake Ōhau fire: Family still has 'nightmares' of firestorm

Logan Church
By:

Reporter, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A month after a fire devastated the tiny village of Lake Ōhau in the Mackenzie Basin, Logan Church checks in with a community trying to rebuild.

The earth is still scorched around Lake Ōhau village

