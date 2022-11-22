The moment a large tree falls and crushes two cars travelling along River Road in Hamilton. Video credit / Tom Chang.

The terrifying moment when a large tree fell on to two cars travelling along River Rd in Hamilton has been caught on video.

The incident occurred around 8.10am yesterday outside of Waikato Diocesan School for Girls.

Footage shows that traffic slowed to a halt just seconds before the tree fell.

Part of the road was closed after the tree also bought down power lines with it.

Keith Bennett’s car was one of the two which were crushed.

Bennett told the Herald at the scene that he first thought the sound of the tree falling was thunder.

Cars were crushed when a tree fell on River Rd. Photo / Mike Scott

“I heard what I thought was thunder but in fact it was the tree giving away and coming down on top of these cars,” he said.

“The roof of the car started collapsing down and the window screen popped, I was trapped in the vehicle, I couldn’t get out.”

Bennett said the ordeal was terrifying and thankfully a member of the public was able to pull branches off his car and get a door open to get him out.

Riaan Botha was on his way to work when the tree also fell on to his car.

He said the incident left him feeling shocked.

“I was just bracing myself and hoping that it doesn’t break the windshield and break the roof in and I was hoping that it didn’t come down too far but unfortunately that did happen,” said Botha.

A St John spokesperson reported yesterday that there were no injuries and no one was taken to hospital.