Former crisis negotiator Lance Burdett. Photo / Supplied

Tensions are high after another week of high-profile police and crime incidents across Aotearoa.

In the last two weeks 23 drive-by shootings took place in Auckland alone and in Wellington a man was shot and killed by police while he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint.

This week on the In the Loop podcast hosts Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris delve into the latest attacks and speak to former police negotiator Lance Burdett about what's behind the violence.

Burdett said across the world there had been growing tensions, particularly in countries that have been in lockdown.

"It's a 30 to 35 per cent escalation in violence globally."

He told the show New Zealand had been "unbelievably lucky" that civilians hadn't been caught up in the recent spate of gang-related issues.

"This needs to stop, and it's going to take some forceful action."

Burdett believed a multifaceted approach was needed to stop the violence, and previous targeted attempts overseas, like banning patches in Australia, drove people underground.

"When you target organisations like this specifically, for younger people, believe it or not, it attracts them because of that whole notoriety. Because of that whole wanting to be part of it, that us and them mentality."

As well as this, he said not all of the recent incidents were gang-related.

His view was that social welfare agencies, Corrections and Police needed to work together to prevent the offending.

"Money doesn't solve problems, resources do.

"We need more cops, we don't need more guns they've got plenty."

Also on the show, the journalists discuss the latest housing developer that has gone into receivership, the latest court case between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and a McDonald's worker who was told to use less te reo Māori when talking to customers.

