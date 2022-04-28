In The Loop: Depp defamation drama, ram raids and Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

In the Loop comes out every Friday. Photo / File

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's latest courtroom drama, Elon Musk puts his money where his mouth is and the latest on a recent spate of ram raids in Aotearoa.

It's been a massive news week but don't worry, In the Loop is here to unpack it all. In today's show Cheree and Katie delve into the heartbreaking Anzac weekend road toll then go deep on youth crime in Aotearoa.

Later Musk's agreement to acquire Twitter, what happened this week in the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp case, and a Kiwi company offering workers unlimited annual leave.

Also on the show, survivors of sexual assault were made to walk around school with their attacker while police looked into the case.

