In the Loop: Orange light confusion, Britney's baby one more time and growing grocery costs

New episodes of In The Loop come out each Friday. Photo / File

The Easter Bunny will be able to move a little more freely this weekend but he's not the only one taking advantage of the drop in restrictions.

This week on In The Loop, the New Zealand Herald's youth news podcast, hosts Katie Harris and Cheree Kinnear recap what the change to Orange means for Kiwis and the confusion many felt when the decision was announced.

Under the new setting the 200 people cap for indoor hospitality venues, events and gatherings has been canned.

Face masks are also not required to be worn in as many places anymore including in bars, restaurants and even schools.

However, they must still be worn when visiting shops.

Also on the show, Cheree gives a run down how much more are we paying at the supermarket checkout, and the latest on the shocking attack in a Manhattan Subway station.

The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train, Frank R. James, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him.

Then the journalists discuss the lastest on the situation in Ukraine, including Russian president Vladimir Putin's chilling message.

Katie explains why those on some ADHD medications may be caught out by a new drug driving law.

Finally Britney Spears is having a baby. She famously told a courtroom last year that she had been forced to have an IUD to prevent pregnancy while she was under conservatorship.

