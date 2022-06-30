Abortion-rights activists rally in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, June 26, 2022. Photo / AP

Last Saturday Kiwis awoke to the shocking news that Roe v Wade had been overturned by the US supreme court.

While many Kiwis expressed grief, sadness and concern for those whose health and lives may be put at risk by the ruling, one Kiwi politician saw it as cause for celebration.

Unlike Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and even Act leader David Seymour, who condemned the move, National MP Simon O'Connor shared a post saying it was a "good day".

He later removed the post after immense outcry, as well as disapproval from party leader Christopher Luxon.

O'Connor said the post "caused distress and trouble" to the National party, which wants to focus on "big matters".

In this week's episode of In the Loop, journalists Cheree Kinnear and Katie Harris examine how the decision unfolded in New Zealand, and how Kiwi politicians reacted.

Also on the show, Air New Zealand unveils a new way of flying, a grisly discovery in Texas, R. Kelly has his final day in court and a new drug has hospitalised 12 in New Zealand.



WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111