NZ Herald reporters and podcasters Katie Harris and Cheree Kinnear. Photo / Dean Purcell.

A not so "minor" reshuffle has gone down in Cabinet this week as the Prime Minister announces two senior politicians are leaving Parliament.

This week on the In the Loop podcast hosts Katie Harris and Cheree Kinnear discuss how the change went down, as well as who's in and who's out.

Embattled Police Minister Poto Williams has been replaced, while Kris Faafoi and Trevor Mallard are leaving Parliament altogether.

The reshuffle has seen a shake-up involving some big names, with Chris Hipkins taking over as Police Minister.

Mallard, Speaker of the House, will step down in August and take on a diplomatic post in Europe. Adrian Rurawhe, Labour MP for Te Tai Hauāuru, will be nominated to replace Mallard as Speaker.

Ardern said Faafoi - one of the Cabinet's most senior ministers with the immigration, broadcasting and justice portfolios - had decided to leave Parliament to spend time with his family as his son starts school.

Michael Wood takes over Faafoi's immigration portfolio and former radio host Willie Jackson will take over broadcasting. Kiri Allan will now be Justice Minister and Associate Finance Minister.

Also on the show, two gangs have called a truce, Monkeypox is getting a name change and an Aussie newspaper digs itself into a hole.

