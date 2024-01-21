Cowboys and cowgirls turned out with their obligatory hats on for the Upper Mohaka Rodeo on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

The sun was shining as revellers across the region enjoyed a wine festival, cycle racing, the national scooter champs and even a rodeo over the weekend.

Thought to be in its 40th year, the rodeo returned to Upper Mohaka Domain on Saturday. Organisers said entrants came all the way from Northland and Southland.

Amelia Knowles from Alexandra, Central Otago, ropes a calf at the 2024 Upper Mohaka Rodeo. Photo / Connull Lang

The National Scooter Championships were held at Napier’s Bay Skate on Friday and Saturday.

Alexander Madsen and Jett Williams were the big winners.

Alexander Madsen flying to another win in the Park Pro women's final at Bay Skate. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jett Williams won the Park Pro men's final - once again. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay’s Bridge Pā Wine Festival celebrated its 10th year on Saturday in near-perfect conditions.

Wine lovers travelled between top wineries while enjoying the hot sun, music and - of course - wine.

Revellers at Oak Estate Wines during the well-attended Bridge Pā Wine Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Festival attendees at Paritua Winery on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cycling Central Hawke’s Bay held its Tour de Beautiful event on Sunday. The long course took road riders on an approximately 95km cycle race from Waipukurau to Pōrangahau and back.

Owen Mata taking part in the cycling event. Photo / Paul Taylor