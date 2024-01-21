The sun was shining as revellers across the region enjoyed a wine festival, cycle racing, the national scooter champs and even a rodeo over the weekend.
Thought to be in its 40th year, the rodeo returned to Upper Mohaka Domain on Saturday. Organisers said entrants came all the way from Northland and Southland.
The National Scooter Championships were held at Napier’s Bay Skate on Friday and Saturday.
Alexander Madsen and Jett Williams were the big winners.
Hawke’s Bay’s Bridge Pā Wine Festival celebrated its 10th year on Saturday in near-perfect conditions.
Wine lovers travelled between top wineries while enjoying the hot sun, music and - of course - wine.
Cycling Central Hawke’s Bay held its Tour de Beautiful event on Sunday. The long course took road riders on an approximately 95km cycle race from Waipukurau to Pōrangahau and back.