Riley James, 17, from Christchurch is set to rock the bowl at Napier's Bay Skate for the national scooter champs on Friday and Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier’s Bay Skate skatepark is a hive of activity this week as competitors from across the country arrive for one of the biggest events in the scooter sports calendar.

Over 100 competitors will fill the bowls this weekend to buttercup, backflip, and throw down in the 2024 FRS NZ scooter nationals on January 19 and 20.

Christchurch local Riley James, 17, has been gearing up for this moment since his incredible victory in the junior division last year.

The scooter sensation has been riding for nearly seven years and is set to take on the big guns of the professional division this time around.

“I definitely reckon it’ll be a bit more challenging,” he said.

“I’m up against people who have so much experience and have been doing it for years. I’m pretty nervous, but I’ll give it my best shot and see how it goes.”

He also had plenty of praise for the competition venue.

“I love it. I’d say it’s probably the best place to do it in New Zealand.”

Bay Skate manager Kyle Hamilton said those competing in the youth classes (11 and under, 13 and 15) often bring parents and siblings with them who make full use of their time in Napier.

“This is massive for us and for Napier because it shows us off to the scooter world, riders, supporters, and fans, and it holds our reputation in action sports circles. Bay Skate is a Mecca for scootering, all riders want to come here.”

Hawke’s Bay’s own Alex Madsen is also set to smash records on her home turf when she competes.

Once the scooter nationals have wrapped up, the Bay Skate team will begin preparing to welcome riders from across Australasia for the Oceania scooter continental champs held at the park in March 2024.

Tickets are $25 for a two-day pass or $15 for a day pass available through the Bay Skate website. Door sales are $20 per day.

