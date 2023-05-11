Alex Madsen was crowned pro woman champion at the ASA Australasian scooter finals in Melbourne last month.

Alex Madsen may have gone off the rails with her latest stunts, but that’s all par for the course for this scootering top dog who was crowned pro woman champion at the ASA Australasian scooter finals in Melbourne last month.

This is the 10th time Alex has won the award and is now aiming even higher, currently in the UK training for a competition being held this month in France.

“I will be competing against some of the best women scooter riders in the world. Then I‘m staying over this side of the world longer to compete in Madrid in mid-June at the World Scooter Championships.”

Alex says her time working and practising “every single day” at Bay Skate in Napier, helped secure her position at the top of her game.

“I practised every single day to make sure I had my tricks dialled for my 45-second run at the Australasian Scooter Championships. It was amazing - my last win at this contest was in 2017 so it felt great to finally win again and see that my hard work had paid off.”

Receiving their awards at the ASA Scooter National Championships finals are (from left) SJ Belshaw, 3rd; Alexandra Madsen, 1st; and Emily Gibson, 2nd.

Alex describes Bay Skate as a great training facility where she can practise for competitions.

“They are also one of my main sponsors.”

That sponsorship has paid off, with Alex now being named 10 times NZ ASA Pro Women’s champion, 2023 FRS Women’s Scooter Champion and the 2019 world silver medallist at the World Roller Games in Barcelona. She now has her sights set on the world champs in Spain, with a long-term goal to be a professional scooter coach.

“I’d like to inspire the next generation of younger women to pick up a scooter. I love the scootering community and the fact I can go anywhere in the world - it doesn’t matter what age or gender you are, you make so many friends with the same passion as myself.”





