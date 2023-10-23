What goes up must come down - the BMX experience for competition winner Lulu Bejot, of Napier.

The wheels were really turning as the Labour Weekend BMX competitions were held at Napier Bay Skate, on the site of what was once one of New Zealand’s major holiday attractions.

Bay Skate opened in 2016 on the site of what was Marineland, retaining the grandstand on the Marine Parade site as the pools were replaced with the ramps and other complex set-ups for board, skate, scooter and BMX routines.

Brad Webb, of Hamilton, who was placed third.

About 20 competitors from as far afield as Auckland and Christchurch took part, with top honours going to Napier rider Lulu Bejot, with Auckland’s Jackie Liu the runner-up and third place going to Brad Webb, of Hamilton.

Shaelyn Spinetto, of Christchurch, aims for the sky.

But long after the Friday and Saturday competition had finished, staff said on Monday it was still “pretty busy”, with many “out-of-towners” using the park through the last two days of the holiday weekend.

Among those at Bay Skate on Saturday was Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor.