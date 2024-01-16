Spectators welcome at Sunday’s Tour de Beautiful CHB

Cyclists in a bunch, during the long course at the 2018 Tour de Beautiful CHB.

This Sunday’s Tour de Beautiful CHB kicks off from CHB College on Tavistock Rd, Waipukurau, at 8.45am, when the long course riders take to the road for the approximately 95km cycle race from Waipukurau to Pōrangahau and return.

The medium course riders start from the college at 9am, heading on a route to Flemington and return, a distance of about 45km.

Registrations for both courses - which both include an E-bike option - will also be open on the day.

The short course didn’t attract enough entries to be run, but there’s still plenty of room on the sidelines for spectators to watch the 80-plus riders head out...or watch the race for the finish as they come back again.

Riders have been training for weeks for this event, and organisers are expecting a good battle for the accolades, despite a gut-busting couple of hills on the log course to slow down the racers.

The Pōrangahau circuit is not new to the local riders, with Cycling CHB member Robbie Hislop saying “it’s a hell of a challenge. You climb about 800m in total, and the Pōrangahau ride will always give you wind to push against. There are two good hills, a magnificent view and the odd unique obstacle including animals, but the lead car will safely shift them.

“Once we get to Wanstead Hill on the way back, the tailwind will blow us home. I expect the top riders will be home in under three hours.”

Local roads will be open throughout the cycle race, so organisers are asking motorists to remember to share the road, or even pull over and watch the bikes go past and treat the visiting riders to a cheer and a wave.

The race will be headed and followed by safety vehicles, and traffic management protocols in place.

Organisers are encouraging local residents to watch the cyclists from a safe vantage point. Race director Delwyn Eason says Central Hawke’s Bay locals can be rightfully proud of their cyclists - both recreational and elite.

Participants wait at the start, outside CHB College, before the 2020 race.

“This annual race helps us fund the development of our younger cyclists to go on to represent our region - and our country.

“As a young girl I remember watching the cyclists flying past our gateway as they circled Lake Whātuma, and I was mesmerised. I thought - ‘one day I want to do that.’

“Perhaps some of those who catch a glimpse of Sunday’s race will be inspired to join Cycling CHB and take on a new challenge.”















