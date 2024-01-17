Upper Mohaka Rodeo in 40th year, brought forward to Saturday

Old and young take part in the annual Rerewhakaaitu rodeo, south of Rotorua

About 135 competitors have entered the Upper Mohaka Rodeo which will be held at the Upper Mohaka Domain on Saturday.

Thought to be in its 40th year, the rodeo has been traditionally held on a Sunday, as a part of a weekend double-header of rodeo in Hawke’s Bay.

But with the Wairoa A and P Show rodeo not being held this year, the national Division 2 Upper Mohaka rodeo has been brought forward to Saturday, starting at 10am.

Organisers say entries have been received from Northland to Southland.

Meanwhile, the Wairoa show, which is unable to be held because of damage caused to its showgrounds in Cyclone Gabrielle and other storms and flooding, is being replaced by a fair at the town’s Library Green on Saturday, starting at 10am.

Its shearing championships are among the biggest one-day shearing competitions in New Zealand and are being held at Kauhouroa Station, starting at 8.30am, preceded by a Speed Shear on Friday starting at 7pm.