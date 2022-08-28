Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

In Her Head - surgical mesh: Mum looking at $12k bill to avoid mesh operation

Emma Russell
By
6 mins to read
Sally Walker's insides were so badly damaged by surgical mesh that she was forced to get her bladder removed and her vagina sewn closed. Video / Dean Purcell

Sally Walker's insides were so badly damaged by surgical mesh that she was forced to get her bladder removed and her vagina sewn closed. Video / Dean Purcell

A 54-year-old Auckland mum is looking at a $12,000 bill to try to repair her birth injury if she wants to avoid surgical mesh treatment.

However, if she opts for treatment using mesh it's free

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.