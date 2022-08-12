Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

In Her Head: Petition demands halt on surgical mesh for birth injuries

6 minutes to read
Sally Walker's insides were so badly damaged by surgical mesh that she was forced to get her bladder removed and her vagina sewn closed. Video / Dean Purcell

Sally Walker's insides were so badly damaged by surgical mesh that she was forced to get her bladder removed and her vagina sewn closed. Video / Dean Purcell

Emma Russell
By , Emma Russell

A petition has been launched to pause the use of surgical mesh to treat a common birth injury as women continue to be harmed by the device despite Government intervention.

This week the Herald revealed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.