New ZealandUpdated

In Her Head: Surgical mesh - mother says implant 'like a grater', cripples her

7 minutes to read
A 35-year-old mum says she's been left crippled by surgical mesh implanted into her body allegedly without her informed consent. Video / Ben Carter

Emma Russell
By
Emma Russell

Reporter

Warning: Graphic content

A 35-year-old mum says she's been left crippled by surgical mesh implanted into her body, allegedly without her informed consent.

Kate's* failed operation, which took place in July last year, came three

