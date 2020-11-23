Ian Pullen death: Third person charged over death of Kiwi firefighter pilot

Pilot Ian Pullen, pictured with wife Vicki, was killed in a hit-and-run collision in NSW while in Australia helping fighting bushfires in the Hunter Region.

A young woman is the third person to be charged in connection to the death of New Zealand firefighter pilot Ian Pullen in Australia.

According to the Daily Telegraph a 21-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The publication reported that detectives investigating Pullen's alleged murder arrested the woman in Whittingham, just outside of Singleton, this morning.

Pullen, 43, was stuck by a car in the Hunter Region in New South Wales on September 29 in 2018.

The father-of-three was killed just days before he was to celebrate his 24th wedding anniversary.

Joshua Knight, 29, and Nicole Mason, 30, were arrested in October following a lengthy investigation.

The Daily Telegraph reported police will allege the 21-year-old woman was in the car with Knight and Mason when the vehicle hit Pullen.