Ian Pullen death: Third person charged over death of Kiwi firefighter pilot

A young woman is the third person to be charged in connection to the death of New Zealand firefighter pilot Ian Pullen in Australia.
According to the Daily Telegraph a 21-year-old woman has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
The publication reported that detectives investigating Pullen's alleged murder arrested the woman in Whittingham, just outside of Singleton, this morning.
Pullen, 43, was stuck by a car in the Hunter Region in New South Wales on September 29 in 2018.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Ian Pullen death: Anonymous caller asked to come forward after late-night tip - NZ Herald
- Pair allegedly returned to deliver fatal blow to NZ firefighter Ian Pullen after hit and run - ...
- Man charged with murder of Kiwi firefighter Ian Pullen - NZ Herald
- Slain Kiwi: $350,000 reward over hit-and-run death in Australia - NZ Herald
The father-of-three was killed just days before he was to celebrate his 24th wedding anniversary.
Joshua Knight, 29, and Nicole Mason, 30, were arrested in October following a lengthy investigation.
The Daily Telegraph reported police will allege the 21-year-old woman was in the car with Knight and Mason when the vehicle hit Pullen.