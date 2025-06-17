Intensive care doctor Ivor Popovich has revealed the desperate battles to save patients injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption in his new book.
Twenty two people died and 25 more were injured during tourists’ ill-fated trip to the volcanic island.
He shares the heartbreaking moment he realised a child’s injuries were unsurvivable.
WARNING: Graphic content
A crack medical team’s desperate battle to try and save a child severely injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption – and the heartbreaking moment when it dawned on them the patient was going to die – are revealed in a new book penned by anintensive care doctor.
A Dim Prognosis – billed by publisher Allen & Unwin as a “crippling exposé of New Zealand’s failing health system” - arrives in bookstores around the country today.
That included one who was simply known as “Bed 7” who had suffered 90% burns and had deteriorated since being airlifted to Middlemore Hospital from Whakatāne.
“We had thrown everything we had at them,” Popovich wrote.
“Thirty litres of fluid, multiple powerful medications, a steroid medication, a paralytic drug and careful adjustments of the ventilator to try to get enough oxygen into the lungs, which were charred by the ash they had sucked in.”
Despite the care given, the patient’s blood pressure had dropped to 50/20; a life-threatening low recording.
The on-call specialist “breathed out a large sigh and flung his pen at the wall. It ricocheted off the wall and into the rubbish bin,” Popovich wrote.
The specialist then said: “It’s time to stop. This is unsurvivable”.
At the time, the book’s author thought the victim was an adult.
That included a combined 403 hours of surgeries between the first admission on December 9, 2019, to March 9, 2020. In the same period, a combined 111 hours of surgery were carried out on non-White Island patients.
It equated to a month’s work of surgery carried out on those on the island within the first day of the tragedy, and almost a year’s worth within the first three months of the eruption.
Popovich wrote given the workload and conditions on the first night: “I felt as if we were alone”.
“At one point I stood frozen in the middle of the ICU, not knowing where to go to next,” he wrote in A Dim Prognosis.
Back at home, enjoying some downtime before reporting back to duty, he tuned into live TV coverage that revealed the horror of what happened on the volcanic island off the Bay of Plenty coastline during a visit by several tour parties.
“I remember loudly saying ‘Holy s***!’ and wishing I had managed to get in more sleep. It might be a long night,” he wrote in A Dim Prognosis.
As the news sunk in, tour ships and helicopters rushed badly injured and dying tourists and tour guides to Whakatāne.
“This many critical patients all at once would have been a huge deal for even the biggest hospitals in the country, let alone a small rural hospital” Popovich wrote.
“They must have been overwhelmed.”
Popovich drove to Middlemore Hospital before his first shift “in silence”.
He walked into an intensive care unit where “the atmosphere hung thick like the clouds over the ocean in the images that were being shown on every screen”.
He then met the on-call specialist who asked him if he had any previous ICU experience.
When Popovich replied “some”, the on-call specialist responded: “Good, good. Well, buckle up, my friend”.
