New Zealand

‘I went to the toilet and wept’: White Island tragedy doctor’s anguish at child’s death

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Helicopter pilot Mark Law talks about his rescue efforts at Whakaari White Island. Video / Whakatane Beacon
  • Intensive care doctor Ivor Popovich has revealed the desperate battles to save patients injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption in his new book.
  • Twenty two people died and 25 more were injured during tourists’ ill-fated trip to the volcanic island.
  • He shares the heartbreaking moment he realised a child’s injuries were unsurvivable.

WARNING: Graphic content

A crack medical team’s desperate battle to try and save a child severely injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption – and the heartbreaking moment when it dawned on them the patient was going to die – are revealed in a new book penned by an

“An ICU full of ash-covered, mummified identical siblings”

How tragedy rocked a day that started “quite pleasantly”

