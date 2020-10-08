Hutt City councillor Chris Milne to learn his fate after code of conduct breach

Hutt City councillor Chris Milne. Photo / File

Hutt City councillor Chris Milne will learn his fate today after an investigation found he tried to influence a land deal involving a tennis facility his wife is president of.

An extraordinary meeting of Hutt City Council has been called to deal with the matter this afternoon.

Former Ombudsman Leo Donnelly found Milne made three material breaches of the council's code of conduct- and that his actions could be detrimental to the council's reputation, bringing it into disrepute.

The meeting today will consider the findings of Donnelly's independent investigation and determine whether or not a penalty, or some other form of action, will be imposed.

The council's code says these could include a letter of censure, an apology, limited dealings with council staff, and suspension from committees.

Milne previously told the Herald there was more to the story than the documents published on the council's website.

But he declined to comment further while the matter was still before council.

The breaches relate to several phone calls on two separate issues.

One regarded a potential land deal that could result in money being redirected into Mitchell Park Hutt Valley Tennis Facility.

Milne's wife is the president of Hutt Valley Tennis, but neither have a pecuniary interest in the organisation.

Milne rang a council officer who told the investigation the councillor tried to encourage him in a quite "bullish and forceful" manner to bring a formal proposal before council as soon as possible.

On another occasion Milne rang Waste Management's Lower North Island general manager David Howie during a live tender for the council's waste collection services.

The report determined the tender itself was not discussed during the phone call, but Howie began to feel uncomfortable about the conversation getting close to crossing the boundaries.

It found Milne's call was inappropriate while there was a live tender process and risked Howie gleaning information that potentially gave Waste Management an advantage over other prospective tenderers.

The council meeting is scheduled for 1pm.