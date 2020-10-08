Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Wellington

Quick Read

The quake was felt by 8874 people. Photo / GeoNet

NZ Herald

A light earthquake has rattled Wellingtonians this evening.

Geonet says the 3.6 magnitude quake struck 5km east of the capitol, with a depth of 26km.

:

WHAT DID IT FEEL LIKE FOR YOU?

The quake struck at 10.15pm and was felt by 8874 New Zealanders.

Read More