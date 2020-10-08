3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Wellington

A light earthquake has rattled Wellingtonians this evening.
Geonet says the 3.6 magnitude quake struck 5km east of the capitol, with a depth of 26km.
:
The quake struck at 10.15pm and was felt by 8874 New Zealanders.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Auckland earthquake: Aftershocks possible after 5.2 magnitude quake, seismologist says - NZ Her...
- Shaky Saturday night: 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taranaki - NZ Herald
- 'Short, sharp, shock': New Zealand shaken by series of earthquakes - NZ Herald
- Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes central North Island, sirens triggered at Mt Ruapehu - NZ Heral...
- Magnitude 3.5 earthquake felt in Wellington - NZ Herald