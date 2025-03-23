Queer Endurance in Defiance spokesperson Wyatt Dawson said in a release that the transgender community and its allies were worried that any changes will mean trans children lose access to hormone therapy that stalls unwanted physical changes.
Puberty blockers should be available “on demand”, they said.
Sunday’s protest comes after the Government directed the Ministry of Health to consult on whether there should be further safety measures for prescribing puberty blockers.
It opened public submissions asking if further precautions or restrictions are needed, and what impacts this could have on young people.