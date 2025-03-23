Queer Endurance in Defiance spokesperson Wyatt Dawson said in a release that the transgender community and its allies were worried that any changes will mean trans children lose access to hormone therapy that stalls unwanted physical changes.

Puberty blockers should be available “on demand”, they said.

Sunday’s protest comes after the Government directed the Ministry of Health to consult on whether there should be further safety measures for prescribing puberty blockers.

It opened public submissions asking if further precautions or restrictions are needed, and what impacts this could have on young people.

Half a dozen speakers from the queer community and its allies, including current and former Green Party MPs Benjamin Doyle and Elizabeth Kerekere, addressed the crowd gathered at Parliament steps.

The Green Party is opposed to moves to regulate puberty blockers in gender-affirming care in young people.

The Ministry of Health’s consultation on additional safety measures for the hormone therapy closed in January, but nothing has yet been publicly released.

Doyle condemned the review.

The MP said the rights of trans and non-binary people should not be up for debate.

“How dare they call for public consultation on whether we deserve to have life-saving treatment. How dare they attempt to deny children healthcare ... access to healthcare is a human right.”

Doyle said the party is calling on the Government to increase funding and access to puberty blockers for young trans people.

The protest has now wrapped up.

